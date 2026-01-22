Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 8,314 shares.The stock last traded at $23.07 and had previously closed at $22.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUBCY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Analysts forecast that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.