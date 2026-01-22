Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 78991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,565,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,868,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,343,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,447,000 after purchasing an additional 332,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4,246.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,535 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,186,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

