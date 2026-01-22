iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.42 and last traded at $73.2280, with a volume of 108717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,374,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,096,000 after buying an additional 2,277,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,680,000 after acquiring an additional 847,912 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 997,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 454,272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,907,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,954,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,767,000 after purchasing an additional 375,479 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

