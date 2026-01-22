iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.6650, with a volume of 425803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,878,000 after buying an additional 736,159 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,052,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,544,000 after acquiring an additional 733,152 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 617,396 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 600,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,403,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.