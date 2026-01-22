Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.3850, with a volume of 690928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at $739,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

