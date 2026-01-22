JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $51.3150, with a volume of 2726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $674.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,206,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 996,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 551,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield. JVAL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.