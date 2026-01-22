ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.58 and last traded at $63.6250, with a volume of 4149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,878,000 after purchasing an additional 73,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 302,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,362,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

