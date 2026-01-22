Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.22 and last traded at $148.9360, with a volume of 484965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.28.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $140.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917,178 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $316,679,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $199,321,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57,021.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 526,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,233,000 after purchasing an additional 525,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 493.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,110,000 after buying an additional 496,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

