WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 4313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.16.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $9,925,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 110,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

