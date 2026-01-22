Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 504.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1,556.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AUB. National Bankshares set a $46.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.61.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union’s product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

See Also

