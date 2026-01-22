Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Strong-Buy Rating

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Haleon has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 60.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 167.4% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over?the?counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self?care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

