United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Argus

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.68%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,035,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,468,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,962,000 after buying an additional 1,144,296 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $84,753,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,177,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,977,000 after acquiring an additional 783,551 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Beat on profit and revenue — UAL reported adjusted Q4 EPS of $3.10 (above consensus) and record quarterly revenue of $15.4B, confirming solid profitability and operational improvement. United Airlines Q4 and Full Year EPS Beat Wall Street Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 guidance — management set EPS guidance of $12.00–$14.00 (midpoint $13), signaling continued earnings growth and giving investors a clearer path to higher profits. United Airlines targets $12–$14 EPS for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Premium and loyalty strength — premium cabins and loyalty revenue are growing faster than overall sales (loyalty revenue +10% Q4, +9% FY), supporting higher yields and mix improvement. United Airlines Distinguishes Between Loyalty, Rewards Programs
- Positive Sentiment: Strong bookings/demand signal — CEO and company commentary flagged record bookings and robust 2026 demand, reinforcing investor confidence in forward revenue momentum. UAL stock rises premarket as CEO flags record bookings
- Neutral Sentiment: Near?term guidance nuance — Q1 2026 guide of $1.00–$1.50 EPS (vs. consensus ~1.07) is a wide range; it leaves some uncertainty about early?year pacing even as full?year guidance is bullish. MarketBeat UAL coverage
- Negative Sentiment: One?time government shutdown hit — management disclosed roughly a $250M headwind in Q4 from the November government shutdown, which lowered reported profit and masks underlying trends. United Airlines: Still Waiting For A Rerating
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/operational risk at O’Hare — escalating capacity and competitive disputes with American at Chicago O’Hare could pressure local yields or increase costs. United draws ‘line in the sand’ in escalating Chicago O’Hare fight
United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.
In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.
