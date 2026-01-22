United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Argus

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UAL

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.77. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 5.68%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,035,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,468,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,962,000 after buying an additional 1,144,296 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $84,753,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,177,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,977,000 after acquiring an additional 783,551 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More United Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.