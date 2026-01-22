Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44, Zacks reports. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Prologis’ conference call:

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis reported strong operational momentum — signed 57 million sq ft of leases in 4Q, finished the year near 95.8% occupancy, and delivered net effective rent change that added roughly $60M of annualized NOI and drove >50% rent change for the year.

Prologis reported strong operational momentum — signed of leases in 4Q, finished the year near 95.8% occupancy, and delivered net effective rent change that added roughly $60M of annualized NOI and drove >50% rent change for the year. Data-center push is accelerating: the company expanded power access to 5.7 gigawatts , has ~1.2 GW in LOIs, expects data centers to represent ~40% of 2026 starts, and is evaluating a dedicated data-center funding vehicle.

Data-center push is accelerating: the company expanded power access to , has ~1.2 GW in LOIs, expects data centers to represent ~40% of 2026 starts, and is evaluating a dedicated data-center funding vehicle. Strategic capital activity picked up with the IPO of the China C-REIT, formation of new U.S. development/value?add vehicles, and an anchor close for the U.S. Agility Fund, broadening AUM and fee-income prospects.

Strategic capital activity picked up with the IPO of the China C-REIT, formation of new U.S. development/value?add vehicles, and an anchor close for the U.S. Agility Fund, broadening AUM and fee-income prospects. 2026 guidance: Core FFO of $6.00–$6.20 per share (GAAP EPS $3.70–$4.00), average occupancy guide of 94.75%–95.75%, and $4–$5B of owned & managed starts (with seasonal Q1 occupancy weakness expected).

2026 guidance: Core FFO of per share (GAAP EPS $3.70–$4.00), average occupancy guide of 94.75%–95.75%, and $4–$5B of owned & managed starts (with seasonal Q1 occupancy weakness expected). Headwinds remain — an 18% lease mark?to?market (~$800M of embedded NOI), ongoing stabilization/FDLA drag (including Duke-related tail), and multi?year utility timelines for power could constrain near-term FFO upside.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $131.17 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.98.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Key Prologis News

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.78%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $10,126,400.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,121 shares of company stock worth $10,267,210. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.9% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.6% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Prologis from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.