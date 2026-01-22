Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44, Zacks reports. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Prologis’ conference call:
- Prologis reported strong operational momentum — signed 57 million sq ft of leases in 4Q, finished the year near 95.8% occupancy, and delivered net effective rent change that added roughly $60M of annualized NOI and drove >50% rent change for the year.
- Data-center push is accelerating: the company expanded power access to 5.7 gigawatts, has ~1.2 GW in LOIs, expects data centers to represent ~40% of 2026 starts, and is evaluating a dedicated data-center funding vehicle.
- Strategic capital activity picked up with the IPO of the China C-REIT, formation of new U.S. development/value?add vehicles, and an anchor close for the U.S. Agility Fund, broadening AUM and fee-income prospects.
- 2026 guidance: Core FFO of $6.00–$6.20 per share (GAAP EPS $3.70–$4.00), average occupancy guide of 94.75%–95.75%, and $4–$5B of owned & managed starts (with seasonal Q1 occupancy weakness expected).
- Headwinds remain — an 18% lease mark?to?market (~$800M of embedded NOI), ongoing stabilization/FDLA drag (including Duke-related tail), and multi?year utility timelines for power could constrain near-term FFO upside.
Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $131.17 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.98.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and leasing beat consensus as warehouse demand rebounds—management pointed to strength from retailers, e?commerce and manufacturers, supporting confidence in future earnings growth. Prologis beats quarterly revenue estimates as warehouse demand holds firm
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY?2026 EPS guidance to $6.00–$6.20 (well above prior consensus), a strong forward signal that helped lift sentiment. Prologis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Record leasing activity (228 million sq. ft. in 2025) and expansion of data?center power capacity underpin longer?term growth in logistics and data?center demand. Prologis Signs Record Leases In 2025, Expands Power For Data Centers
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Truist raised its price target to $142 and Wells Fargo initiated/maintained a buy, adding buy?side momentum. Truist Financial Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $142.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS ($1.44) essentially met consensus while revenue outperformed; mixed figures leave valuation/earnings quality to be watched going forward. Prologis Q4 and FY2025 results summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Core FFO dynamics are mixed: some beats on quarterly FFO vs estimates, but comparison to prior year is ambiguous. Prologis (PLD) Q4 FFO Beat Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Higher interest costs are a headwind—elevated financing expenses were called out as weighing on some metrics. This raises sensitivity to rates for a capital?intensive REIT. Prologis Q4 FFO Meets Estimates, Rental Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Core FFO per share edged down year?over?year in the quarter (1.44 vs 1.50), showing a modest earnings?quality drag despite revenue gains. Prologis Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $10,126,400.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,121 shares of company stock worth $10,267,210. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.9% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.6% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Prologis from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.
Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.
With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
