Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 5.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $63,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 975.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $437,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,060. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Javier Polit sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.89, for a total value of $481,492.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,792,849.10. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 12,404 shares of company stock valued at $11,395,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,033.00 to $926.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Roth Mkm set a $769.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, December 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $996.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $982.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $898.05 and a 200-day moving average of $929.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.