Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,050 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,797,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,386,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,011,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,078,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,941,000 after buying an additional 645,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,450,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,005,000 after buying an additional 361,368 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $101.59 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

