Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after buying an additional 4,398,605 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,890,000 after acquiring an additional 559,413 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,616,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,563,000 after purchasing an additional 148,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after buying an additional 4,546,835 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

