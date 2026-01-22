Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $729.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $27.07.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.81 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

