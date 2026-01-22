Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Purchased by Sellwood Investment Partners LLC

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,596 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,553.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 390,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 366,663 shares during the period. First Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 55,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $655,000.

SCHO stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

