Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 8,993 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,935,000 after purchasing an additional 790,476 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $384.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $414.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

