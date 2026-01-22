Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 8,993 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,935,000 after purchasing an additional 790,476 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Home Depot Stock Performance
Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $384.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75.
Home Depot Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot
In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Home Depot News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in upside and supporting bullish sentiment. Home Depot price target raised by TD Cowen (The Fly)
- Positive Sentiment: Home Depot outperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term buying interest and helping momentum into the close. Home Depot Outperforms Broader Market (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: The Home Depot Foundation released research highlighting a skilled-labor gap that hampers disaster rebuilding — a reputational/strategic initiative that underscores long-term service opportunities but also flags an industry-wide headwind. Home Depot Foundation research (PRNewswire)
- Neutral Sentiment: HD appears on a “Dogs of the Dow” dividend screener list — a visibility item for income investors but not a near-term price catalyst. Dogs of the Dow mention (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage flagged potential reputational risk from alleged ties to ICE, which has drawn public attention; such controversies can pressure consumer sentiment and invite scrutiny. ICE connection concerns (TipRanks)
- Negative Sentiment: Local competition in Texas and other regional entrants are being reported as a near-term sales/share pressure risk, potentially affecting market share in specific markets. New competitor in Texas (TipRanks)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators warn HD trades at a premium and faces softer housing/pro momentum, with note of slowing Pro segment momentum and downward earnings revisions — valuation and demand concerns could cap upside. Valuation and demand warning (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Consensus previews expect a sizable EPS decline for Q4 2025 (analysts projecting a high-teens drop), which raises the risk of disappointing the market when HD reports quarterly results. Q4 2025 earnings preview (Barchart)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $414.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.
Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
