Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OUT. TD Cowen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, New Street Research set a $24.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 85.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,788,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 822,845 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 24.0% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,925,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,063,000 after purchasing an additional 758,952 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth $13,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 693,280 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 599,610 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OUTFRONT Media news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $276,026.79. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,642.35. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.