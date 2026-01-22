Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $9.61 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,713 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

