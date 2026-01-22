Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GLDD FY2025 Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report issued on Tuesday, January 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm had revenue of $195.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.30 million.

GLDD has been the topic of several other reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, SVP David Johanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,700.26. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 797,411 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 680.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 841,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 733,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 404.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 492,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 394,543 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 641.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 381,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 329,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,932,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

