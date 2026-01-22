Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bancorp Q4 Earnings

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst T. Switzer expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair set a $60.00 target price on Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.27. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,327,000 after buying an additional 126,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,705,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,265,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,112,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,846 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.24 per share, with a total value of $110,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,340. The trade was a 105.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company’s product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

