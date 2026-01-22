Q1 EPS Estimates for General Motors Lifted by Zacks Research

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of General Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

GM opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $85.18.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $556,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,504. The trade was a 39.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 61.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

