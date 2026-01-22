Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SLNO FY2025 Earnings

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $66.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.62.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of -3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small?molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

