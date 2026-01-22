Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,357 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,141,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, American National Bank of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,344,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $148.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $149.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

