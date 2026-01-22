Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $10.76 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after buying an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,473,838,000 after purchasing an additional 147,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,182,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,444,896,000 after purchasing an additional 405,525 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $173.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,588 shares of company stock worth $26,108,046 over the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.51.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

