Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.450-23.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 5.40-5.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $584.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.38.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of TDY stock opened at $622.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $521.11 and a 200-day moving average of $538.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $419.00 and a 1-year high of $627.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

