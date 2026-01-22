Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.450-23.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 5.40-5.500 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $584.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.38.
Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 10.0%
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Teledyne Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both revenue and non?GAAP EPS: Teledyne reported Q4 net sales of ~$1.61B and non?GAAP EPS of $6.30, topping consensus and demonstrating healthy margin expansion and cash generation. This underpins the stock’s rally. Teledyne Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter Results
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 guidance: Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $23.45–$23.85 (versus analyst midpoint ~23.72) and Q1 EPS of $5.40–$5.50 — guidance that implies continued earnings growth and supports investor confidence. Why Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Is Up 10.5% After Raising 2026 EPS Guidance and Buying Back Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase activity announced: Coverage notes the company is engaging in buybacks alongside the guidance raise — a direct capital?allocation action that can support the share price. Why Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Is Up 10.5% After Raising 2026 EPS Guidance and Buying Back Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Defense/aerospace segment strength: Aerospace & defense electronics posted very strong growth (reports cite ~40% sales growth), driving overall revenue and profitability gains — a key durable demand driver for Teledyne. Teledyne quarterly results beat estimates on strong defense business
- Neutral Sentiment: New analyst coverage: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an “equal weight” and a $620 target (close to the current price), which is largely neutral for momentum but may temper upside from some investors. Finviz (Morgan Stanley coverage)
- Neutral Sentiment: Technology wins / mission PR: Teledyne’s detectors launched on NASA’s BlackCAT CubeSat (positive for product validation and long?term revenue potential) but is not an immediate earnings driver. Teledyne’s Detectors Successfully Launch Aboard NASA’s BlackCAT CubeSat Mission
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling flagged: Third?party reports note insider share sales in recent months, which some investors may view as a cautionary sign even though the timing/size may be routine. Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Beats but EPS Slightly Misses
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.
The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.
