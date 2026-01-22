Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Progress Software updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.56-1.62 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Progress Software’s conference call:

Get Progress Software alerts:

Fiscal 2025 topped expectations — revenue was $978 million (+30% YoY), Q4 EPS beat guidance, and FY26 guidance targets up to $1.0 billion in revenue with unlevered free cash flow near $320 million.

— revenue was $978 million (+30% YoY), Q4 EPS beat guidance, and FY26 guidance targets up to $1.0 billion in revenue with unlevered free cash flow near $320 million. ShareFile integration is complete and accretive , and the Nuclia acquisition has been integrated to add agentic RAG capabilities, enabling multiple new AI product launches that management says are driving customer momentum.

, and the Nuclia acquisition has been integrated to add agentic RAG capabilities, enabling multiple new AI product launches that management says are driving customer momentum. ARR finished at $852 million (?+2% pro forma YoY) with a 100% net retention rate , indicating strong customer retention but only modest organic ARR growth so far.

, indicating strong customer retention but only modest organic ARR growth so far. The balance sheet carries meaningful leverage — $1.4 billion of debt and ~3.4x net leverage at year-end — though management plans $250 million of revolver repayments in FY26 to reduce leverage toward ~2.7x.

Cash generation and capital returns remain strong — adjusted free cash flow was $247 million for FY25, the company repurchased $105 million of stock in FY25 and has ~$202 million remaining on its buyback authorization.

Progress Software Trading Up 10.6%

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26.

Key Headlines Impacting Progress Software

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong top-line growth — Progress reported Q4 EPS of $1.51 (vs. $1.31 consensus) and revenue up ~17.5% year?over?year, signaling healthy demand and margin expansion. This drove initial upside in shares. PRGS Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 beat and strong top-line growth — Progress reported Q4 EPS of $1.51 (vs. $1.31 consensus) and revenue up ~17.5% year?over?year, signaling healthy demand and margin expansion. This drove initial upside in shares. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 and Q1 guidance backed by AI demand — Management set FY26 revenue near $986M–$1.0B and EPS guidance above prior estimates, citing strong enterprise demand for AI-enabled application tools. That outlook is the primary catalyst for the rally. Press Release: FY26 Guidance

Raised FY?2026 and Q1 guidance backed by AI demand — Management set FY26 revenue near $986M–$1.0B and EPS guidance above prior estimates, citing strong enterprise demand for AI-enabled application tools. That outlook is the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call emphasized profitable ARR buildup and execution — Management and analysts on the call highlighted ARR growth, improved cash generation and strategic positioning in the AI application stack, supporting the bullish narrative. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call emphasized profitable ARR buildup and execution — Management and analysts on the call highlighted ARR growth, improved cash generation and strategic positioning in the AI application stack, supporting the bullish narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Options flow and investor attention spiked — Unusual options activity suggests speculative/hedged positioning around the post?earnings move; could amplify intraday volatility without changing fundamentals. Options Activity Analysis

Options flow and investor attention spiked — Unusual options activity suggests speculative/hedged positioning around the post?earnings move; could amplify intraday volatility without changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation re-checks underway — Coverage pieces are revisiting PRGS’s valuation after the run; higher expectations mean the stock is more sensitive to execution misses going forward. Valuation Check

Valuation re-checks underway — Coverage pieces are revisiting PRGS’s valuation after the run; higher expectations mean the stock is more sensitive to execution misses going forward. Negative Sentiment: Some data-provider discrepancies and lingering metric risks — Third?party summaries noted differences in reported EPS figures and flagged that certain EPS measures missed other estimates; plus leverage and low liquidity ratios remain longer?term considerations for risk?aware investors. Quiver: Mixed Results

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Progress Software this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $219,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.