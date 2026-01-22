ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in ITT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 284,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $21,894,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in ITT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 657,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other ITT news, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,020.90. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,750.96. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $185.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $197.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.69 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

