Vest Financial LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,801.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 32,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,580.48. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.73 per share, for a total transaction of $347,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,912.50. The trade was a 12.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 3,370 shares of company stock valued at $390,760 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 10.2%

NIC stock opened at $144.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.78. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.90 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 26.98%.The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company’s branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

