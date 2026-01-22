Cadence Bank (CADE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This is a 25.0% increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Cadence Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cadence Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

NYSE CADE opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.95. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $517.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.60 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a regional commercial bank that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the bank provides deposit accounts, treasury management solutions, commercial and industrial lending, equipment finance, residential and consumer mortgages, and wealth management services. Cadence Bank serves a mix of small and mid-size companies as well as retail customers in its core markets.

The institution traces its heritage to Cadence Bancorporation, which was established in 1987 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

