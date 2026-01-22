iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Rogco LP’s Largest Position

Rogco LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.8% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $688.32 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $699.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

