iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Rogco LP’s Largest Position

Rogco LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.8% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $688.32 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $699.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Trending Headlines about iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Market calm after President Trump’s Davos comments helped push the S&P 500 back into the green for 2026, providing direct upside to IVV because it tracks the index. S&P 500 Is Back in the Green for 2026 on Trump Davos Remarks
- Positive Sentiment: Big-bank Q4 results showed stronger-than-expected bottom-line performance, bolstering prospects for S&P 500 EPS growth next quarter — a fundamental tailwind for IVV. Did The Banks Just Set The Stage For Another Quarter Of Double-Digit S&P 500 EPS Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. futures recovered ahead of Trump’s Davos address, signaling intraday risk-on flow that typically boosts broad-market ETFs like IVV. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Recover As Focus Turns To Trump’s Davos Address—Johnson & Johnson, Intel, GameStop In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Individual S&P 500 constituents posting strong earnings or analyst upgrades (e.g., Teledyne’s beat and Sandisk’s analyst-driven surge) add incremental lift to the index and help IVV’s performance. This Electronics Maker Crushed Earnings. It’s One of the S&P 500’s Top Stocks Today. Sandisk Stock Continues Meteoric Rise. It’s the Top Stock in the S&P 500 Today.
- Neutral Sentiment: Some early-session forecasts called for soft trading amid lingering headlines, suggesting upside may be cautious and volatility could persist. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts – US Indices Still Look Soft in Early Wednesday Trading
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about indexes sitting at psychologically significant levels (e.g., round-number resistance) can temper momentum as traders weigh technicals along with fundamentals. Dow, S&P 500 Stare Up at Psychologically Significant Levels
- Negative Sentiment: Tuesday’s broad sell-off — driven by diplomatic/tariff tensions and tough rhetoric toward allies — remains a cautionary backdrop; renewed headlines could reverse today’s gains for IVV. These stocks were the biggest losers on the S&P 500’s worst day in three months Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Plunge As Trump Escalates Tariff Threats—Alibaba, United Airlines, Netflix In Focus
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- A month before the crash
- Trump Did WHAT??
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.