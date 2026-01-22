Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 5,300 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 to GBX 6,950 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,700 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,830.

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,547 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The company has a market cap of £106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,792.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,138.12. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,024.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 6,676.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,464, for a total transaction of £169,821.12. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We operate in 35 countries where our 60,000 employees are working to find better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Our portfolio includes iron ore, copper, aluminium and a range of other minerals and materials needed for people, communities and nations to grow and prosper, and for the world to cut carbon emissions to net zero. We continuously search for new projects that can support the energy transition, currently exploring for 7 commodities in 17 countries.

We have more than 150 years of mining and processing experience guiding our work.

