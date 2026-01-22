HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Position Lifted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $59,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $3,869,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 176.3% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $465.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.00 and a 1 year high of $520.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.