Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 276,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Cigna Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 143,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.36.

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $274.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.07 and its 200 day moving average is $286.09. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

