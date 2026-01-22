Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Invests $7.96 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $65.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

