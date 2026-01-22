Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $49,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.69.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $420.78 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $425.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,234 shares in the company, valued at $483,728. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total value of $92,039.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,151.36. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,053 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,919. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

