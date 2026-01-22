The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Kroger worth $46,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 87.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Kroger Trading Up 1.2%

KR stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

