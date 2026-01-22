Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 6,336 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Arete Research set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.97.
NYSE:UBER opened at $84.20 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: BofA reiterates Uber’s strategic AV opportunity and keeps a Buy view, citing Uber’s central position in ride?hailing/robotaxi networks — supports upside and a higher price target for the stock. BofA Analysts Highlight Uber’s (UBER) Autonomous Vehicle Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square holds a large stake including Uber, signaling institutional confidence and potential activist/conviction buying support. Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Holds 56% of Portfolio in Alphabet, Brookfield, and Uber
- Positive Sentiment: ARK (Cathie Wood) projects a multitrillion-dollar AV opportunity — reinforces long-term bull case that autonomous ride?hailing could materially expand addressable market for platform providers. A $10 Trillion Opportunity: Why This Unstoppable Stock Could Be a Better Buy Than Tesla Ahead of the Autonomous Driving Revolution
- Neutral Sentiment: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi urges investors to separate substantive AI applications from “play?acting” — useful guidance for evaluating which AI investments will drive durable growth for Uber. Uber’s CEO has this advice for investors trying to find the real AI winners
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces consider Uber’s recent pullback and growth narrative — highlight that strong bookings/revenue support a buy-the-dip case, but robotaxi risk is keeping multiples muted. UBER Stock Price Decreases 9% in 3 Months: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent news roundups and “what would have to go right” analyses map upside scenarios (execution, margin expansion, AV rollout) — useful for investors modeling multi-year outcomes. Assessing Uber Technologies (UBER) Valuation After Recent Share Price Moves And Growth Narratives
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting a recent intraday down-tick and relative underperformance vs. peers provides context on near-term trading volatility and sector rotation. Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: New rental/tele?operated vehicle startups claim much lower per?ride costs versus Uber — represents a technological/competitive threat if such models scale in key markets. This Rental Startup Co-founded By Former Zoox Employee Is Embracing Tele-Operated Cars, Promising 50% Cheaper Costs Than Uber
- Negative Sentiment: Sector peers like Grab showing share weakness despite top-line growth — signals investor wariness about ride?hailing multiples and robotaxi disruption that could pressure Uber sentiment. Is This Uber Rival Now Undervalued? Stock Continues To Sink Despite Strong Revenue, User Growth: Value Score Spikes
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
