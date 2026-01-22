Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,013,499 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,013,499 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

