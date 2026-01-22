4,272 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL Bought by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,793,000 after buying an additional 416,582 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,859,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,176,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,717,000 after acquiring an additional 330,726 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,991,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,931,000 after purchasing an additional 183,462 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $117.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.60. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $118.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

