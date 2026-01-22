Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Target Price at $44.73

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.
CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $38.97 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.11.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 33.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 135.90%.
CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.
In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.
