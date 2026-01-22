Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) PT at $248.23

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.3846.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, November 17th.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after buying an additional 410,910 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,039,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,874,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,028,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,860,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,028,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,185,474,000 after purchasing an additional 464,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $231.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

