Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Target Price at $326.27

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.3636.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $334.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $316.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $277.82 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.75 and its 200 day moving average is $305.73.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

