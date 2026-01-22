AIGO Holding Ltd. (AIGO) Plans to Raise $10 million in January 30th IPO

AIGO Holding Ltd. (AIGO) is planning to raise $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, January 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, AIGO Holding Ltd. generated $184.70 million in revenue and $3.90 million in net income. AIGO Holding Ltd. has a market-cap of $334.67 million.

Eddid Securities USA served as the underwriter for the IPO.

AIGO Holding Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a consumer products provider well established in Southern Europe with global operations that extend into geographic regions including Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Africa. In 2024, we generated revenue from approximately 40 countries and regions in four continents. We primarily offer consumers lifestyle products through our various sales channels, with a particular focus on four main product categories: (i)Â lighting products; (ii)Â electrical products; (iii)Â household appliances; and (iv)Â pet products. Since 2019, we have also been developing and offering IoT-relatedÂ consumer products. We have three proprietary brands, namely, AIGOSTARÂ®, noblezaÂ®Â and Taylor SwodenÂ®, each of which has its distinct product lines, marketing strategies and intended consumers. As of DecemberÂ 31, 2024, we had a 115-memberÂ R&D team that is dedicated to research and development of new products tailored to customer needs as well as the development of our IT system. We generate recurring revenue from certain core products as well as revenue from new products we offer to the market. We sell our products through both offline and online channels. Our offline customers are mainly business entities, including local community stores and/or high-endÂ boutiques, shopping malls, supermarkets and distributors, who purchase products from us, either by directly placing orders with us or through our proprietary apps designed specifically for our offline customers to place orders efficiently, and on-sellÂ them to end consumers. Our online customers are generally users who purchase products directly from us through third-partyÂ E-commerceÂ platforms and our proprietary AigoSmart App. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: AIGO Holding Ltd. is offering 2 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $10 million, according to its F-1 filing dated Aug. 21, 2025.) Â “.

AIGO Holding Ltd. was founded in 2011 and has 660 employees. The company is located at 4th floor, Building No. 26, Ju Yuan Zhou Garden, Jinshan Industrial Zone, 618 Jinshan Avenue, Jianxin Town, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, China 350028 and can be reached via phone at +86 0591 83700296 or on the web at https://www.aigostar.com/.

