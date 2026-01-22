Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Receives $53.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.0556.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Celanese Stock Up 8.8%

CE stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Celanese has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a negative net margin of 31.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, CFO Chuck Kyrish bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $205,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,801.42. This represents a 84.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 55.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 140.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

