Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HWX has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Headwater Exploration from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$10.80 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of C$178.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6296296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.