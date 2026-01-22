Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price at $133.16

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,727,366. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,757 shares of company stock worth $17,569,112. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 319.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,139,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after buying an additional 3,394,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $129.11 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $129.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.