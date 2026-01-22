Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Receives $106.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.5714.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $1,318,571.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 489,215 shares in the company, valued at $45,536,132.20. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.06 per share, with a total value of $249,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,090.94. This represents a 8.43% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,949 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,489 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

